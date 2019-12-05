Lindisfarne and China Crisis head to Kinross for live gigs

There are some familiar names heading to Kinross for one-off gigs over the coming months.

Backstage at the Green Hotel plays host to former chart toppers, China Crisis, on Saturday.

The Merseyside band scored big hits with songs such as Wishful Thinking and Black Man Ray – in totla they notched five top 40 singles and three top 40 albums.

Stalwarts of the folk scene, Lindisfarne, take to the stage on Thursday, December 12.

The legendary Tynsiders have been playing live since the 1970s, and their instantly recognisable style delivered classics such as Meet Me On The Corner, Lady Eleanor, Fog On The Tyne and Run For Home.

All those years on, they remain a great live act.

Jethro Tull fans will recognise the name of Martin Barre – and thereare two opportunities to see the guitarist.

On Thursday, December 6, he plays an acoustic set which will feature a raft of Tull classics.

The following night he takes to the stage with his four-piece electric band for more great music.

Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack, one of the most enduring names in British blues, are live in Kinross on Saturday, February 15.

The band leader’s career dates back to the residencies in Hamburg and great gigs in the 60s. He’s opened for bands as big as Fleetwood Mac, and still carries the torch for British Blues.

Former Icicle Works frontman Ian McNabb is on stage on Friday, February 23.

A long established solob career followed the band’s four-album career in the 80s after they emerged from the same Merseyside scene which gave us The Mighty Wah!, Echo And The Bunnymen and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

Rock fans will recognise the name of Eric Bell, one of the founders of Thin Lizzy.

With the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation looming, the guitarist is back on the road with his trio and comes to Kinross on Thursday, March 26.

After leaving Lizzy he toured with Bo Diddley and Noel Redding, bass player to Jimi Hendrix, before3 launching his own band and releasing severakl acclaimed albums