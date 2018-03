Tributes to two current popular musical acts are coming to Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline next month.

Little Mix Magic and Simply Ariana are at the venue as the Princesses of Pop on April 12.

Little Mix Magic’s tribute to Little Mix brings together harmonies and high-energy dance routines in a show that features all of Little Mix’s current hits as well as some of their X Factor performances.

While Scottish Rockette Gemma Lamont tackles everything Ariana Grande has to offer.