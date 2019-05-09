Live show in Fife celebrates history of Sun Records

Where would music be without Sun Records?

It was the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, and home to some of its greatest pioneers.

Now a live show celebrating those astonishing early years is coming to Fife.

Sun Records, The Concert, hits the stage of Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Saturday, May 18.

It celebrates the music of everyone from Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis to Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.

Add in true greats such as the rockin’ guitar man, Carl Perkins , and you have a night rich in music folklore. Really, how can you go wrong with such a songbook to plunder?

The gig steps back to those incredible early years shaped by the legendary Sam Phillips in his Memphis studio which heralded in a new exciting sound which captivated teenagers everywhere.Philips gave us That’s Alright Mama, Great Balls of Fire, I walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’, Bear Cat, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Ricking’ Tonight...and a few hundred songs more.

He also inspired a generation of artists to pick up their guitars and play too.

The concert at Rothes Halls takes you back to where it all began.

More details and ticket info at wwwonfife.com