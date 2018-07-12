Love Island star coming to Kirkcaldy

Look out ladies – Love Island bad boy Adam Collard is coming to Kirkcaldy in September.

The personal trainer from Newcastle will pop into Kitty’s on September 1 as part of a new 61-date tour across the UK.

As well as Kirkcaldy, the 22-year-old will also make an appearance elsewhere in Fife as that same month as he is coming to Harlem nightclub in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 15.

It is thought the nightclub tour will next him around £305,000 just a few days after being dumped from the Love Island villa in Majorca.

Adam, who is known for being Love Island’s resident bad boy after coupling up with several girls, will start his club run tomorrow (Friday).