Love Island star coming to Kirkcaldy this weekend

Look out ladies – Love Island star Sam Bird is coming to Kirkcaldy this weekend!

The gym owner from Norwich will pop into Kitty’s this Saturday (August 18) as part of a new tour of nightclub appearances across the UK.

He is best known for coupling up with Georgia Steel in the hit reality show which was broadcast on ITV2 this summer.

The news comes after it was recently announced that fellow Love Island star and villa bad boy Adam Collard will make an appearance at the Kirkcaldy club on September 1.

As well as visiting the Lang Toun, the 22-year-old will also make an appearance elsewhere in Fife as that same month as he is coming to Harlem nightclub in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 15.

Adam was known for being Love Island’s resident bad boy after coupling up with several girls in the villa in Majorca.