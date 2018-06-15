Mach and Noakes to start Cupar arts festival

A new Cupar arts festival, featuring Fifer David Mach, begins at the weekend.

Cupar Arts EDEN, A Midsummer Exploration of Arts and Culture, takes place between June 17-24, and will include art, music and drama events.

Among the highlights of the new festival will be an exhibition of collages by acclaimed artist Mach, which will be on display at Cupar Corn Exchange from Monday.

A ticketed preview will be held on Sunday, at which Mach will be in coversation with musician Rab Noakes.

As well as featuring music from the latter, the preview will also see the two discuss art, music and their influences.

The event kick starts a week of events centred around the corn exchange, including a play about the Scottish Suffragettes on June 22 and midsummer music on June 23, following a midsummer henge event in the Haugh Park in the afternoon.

It is hoped Cupar Arts EDEN will become a sustainable, annual arts event, with additional fringe input from other artists and groups.

For tickets and more information, see cupararts.org.uk or purchase tickets from Milly’s Kitchen, Sun Close.