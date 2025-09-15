Made in Chelsea is back and there are some new faces for series 30 🚨👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made in Chelsea is back with a brand new season.

The reality show will be heading to Thailand at the start of series 30.

But who are the new faces joining the cast this time?

A brand new series of Made in Chelsea is upon us. The stars will be heading to Thailand for the latest set of episodes.

E4 will once again be broadcasting the reality show’s newest season and it starts tonight (September 15). The show has been on the air for nearly 15 years now, if you can believe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through its decade plus life on the TV, the cast has changed plenty. There will be a few new faces to get used to this year.

Who is new to Made in Chelsea for series 30?

Oliver 'Chuggs' Wallis only lasted two days in the Love Island villa in season seven. | ITV

Radio Times reports that seven new names have been added to the cast of Made in Chelsea for its latest season. The episodes are set to begin at 9pm tonight (September 15) on E4.

It will see the cast jet off to Thailand for a holiday to remember. The latest additions to the cast includes Love Island/ Love Island: All Stars star Chuggs Wallis and has appeared on the show before, but is not part of the line-up properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhianna Collins, 22, is also one of the new additions to the cast and she is dating Freddy Knatchbull. One of Freddy’s friends Olly Claxton-Newman is also joining the show this time around.

Jules Pollard’s best friend and housemate Maddison Tarrant-Willis is joining Made in Chelsea. Molly Paradice from the Bondi season will also be part of the full cast this time around, according to Radio Times.

Arman Pouladian-Kari, who was a former flame of Yas Zweegers, is one of the new additions as well. He lives in London with fellow newcomer Olly Claxton-Newman.

Kit Paterson, a chef and owner of the sell-out The Candid Club, is another fresh face for series 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality TV royalty Lisa Vanderpump will also be reportedly making a cameo in the season, Radio Times reports. Her nephew Sam Vanderpump is a recurring cast member on Made in Chelsea.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.