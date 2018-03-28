Major changes for Levenmouth music festival

Major changes have been announced for an annual music festival.

Silverburn Festival will be returning for the fourth time in July, with plans in place to make the event bigger and better than ever before.

The festival has now been expanded to be a two-day event, during which around 30 acts will be performing.

And as well as the main marquee, which holds around 300 people, an acoustic stage is also to be introduced.

To give the event that proper festival feel, organisers hope to trial festival camping in the soon-to-be-built campsite.

As well as the music, there will be plenty to keep everyone entertained with an outdoor fair with plots for selling food and drink as well as craft stalls, games, rides and stalls to promote other local community initiatives.

Acts performing include Root System, The Catch 22s, Break the Butterfly and Groucho Underdog, with many more to be announced.

Volunteer organiser Mark Boyd said: “This year, due to public demand to see the festival back mixed with the high running costs of previous years, the idea was floated to trial a two-day event.

“The hire of some of the festival essentials such as the marquee, generators and port-a-loos are paid for by the weekend anyway and this way we can potentially double the festival income while the costs remain the same for the most part.

“On top of that, it really takes the festival up a notch to run over two days!

“Especially as we hope to offer proper camping facilities, albeit in a small and limited way this year.

“Hopefully as the festival’s reputation grows we will be able to further improve what’s on offer at the festival and bring in bigger and bigger acts to headline, as long as we remember that the festival’s core aim is to give a platform to those new and original bands who are gigging regularly in pubs and clubs trying to breakthrough.”

The festival was launched in 2015 by volunteers Mark and Keith Barry, working with Fife Employment Access Trust’s Duncan Mitchell.

The event raises funds for the park, and a number of local businesses have got involved since it began to help support it.

This year’s festival will be taking place on July 28-29.

Tickets for the main stage and the bar are available at www.silverburnpark.co.uk, as well as from McPhails in Leven and Montys Bar in Dunfermline from April 1, at the early-bird price of £10.