Make a commitment to see these blues brothers in Fife

Lincolnshire’s leading Blues Brothers and Commitments tribute act The Commitment Brothers are bringing their lively and energetic show to Scotland for the first time this year.

This Grantham-based, five-piece band have over a 100 years of musical experience between them and they will bring all that experience to bear when they take to the stage at the Lochgelly Centre this Saturday, March 17.

This is the first of three shows the band will play in Fife, the next being at the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, in July and then the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, in October.

Lead guitarist, backing vocalist and harmonica player Matt ‘Tango’ Ellerby – a collector of obscure instruments who also plays violin, mandolin, charango, phin, melodica, piano and accordion – said: “It may be a long way for us to come but we can’t wait to bring our show further afield and reach new audiences.”

Joining Tango for the band’s Fife gigs will be Mark ‘Deadwood’ Hickman, Phil Lovell, Steve ‘Fingers’ Winter and Bubblin’ DT Blues.

‘Deadwood’ (bass guitar and trumpet) has been playing music for nearly 40 years, starting out as a euphonium player in various brass bands.

Drummer and percussionist Phil has drumming since the age of three, starting out on a junior drum kit (and prior to that on pots and pans – he had very tolerant parents!)

‘Fingers’ (keyboards, rhythm guitar, bass guitar, backing vocals) has been involved in the music scene since the age of seven when he played trumpet in his junior school orchestra.

And lead vocalist Bubblin’ D.T. Blues (otherwise known as Darren Taylor) has been singing and entertaining audiences throughout the UK and abroad for over 25 years.

Fans of the two films will be familiar with the featured songs In The Midnight Hour, Gimme Some Lovin’, Minnie The Moocher and Mustang Sally, along with the many other great songs which make these two iconic films stand the test of time.

The show starts at 7.30pm and lasts approximately two hours.

For tickets, see the website www.onfife.com.