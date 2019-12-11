Martin and Eliza Carthy are late additions to Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer night

Folk legends Martin and Eliza Carthy have been added to the line up for this Saturday’s ‘Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer’ night.

The duo have been drafted in as a last minute replacement for Turkish folk singer Özgür Baba who had to pull out due to visa issues.

Comedian Josie Long and harpist Rachel Newton will still perform as planned.

The father and daughter duo most commonly play in Waterson-Carthy along with wife/mother Norma Waterson but did release an album in 2014 together called ‘The Moral of the Elephant’.

Tickets for the evening at the Adam Smith Theatre are available at www.onfife.com.