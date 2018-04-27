May the Fourth be with you to celebrate Star Wars day

Star Wars fans will be able to pay homage to the film franchise with a little help from the Adam Smith Theatre next week.

For the venue in Kirkcaldy’s Bennochy Road will acknowledge the traditional Star Wars fan day ‘May the 4th’ with a screening of The Last Jedi as the venue’s spring film programme continues.

Young Padawans – and their parents – are encouraged to attend in their Jedi robes (or dressing gowns) to watch the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise as if they were on holiday in Tatooine.

And the local venue is also giving Fifers the chance to enjoy a slew of family blockbusters, independent films, National Theatre live events and an Oscar season recap with their latest movie programme.

Verdi Clark, interim programming manager for OnFife who run the Adam Smith Theatre, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Star Wars day with Luke Skywalker’s return and an opportunity to dress up.

“Unless it’s a superhero blockbuster, critically acclaimed films are often in and out of multiplex cinemas quicker than you can say cut!

“We wanted to give fans another opportunity to see these movies in all their glory.

“We’re especially pleased to secure screenings of The Greatest Showman, Three Billboards, The Post and Coco – all of which deservedly cleaned up during awards season.

“We’ve done what we can to cater to all tastes – we are confident there’s something for the whole household to enjoy in our new film programme.”

There’s a wide variety of other films, with something for everyone, set to be shown over the coming weeks including May 2 – Finding Your Feet (12A); May 4 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A); May 6 – Postman Pat The Movie (U); May 6 – Black Panther (12A); May 8 – Unrest (with Q&A) as part of The Scottish Mental Health Arts and Film Festival 2018; May 10 – NT Live: MacBeth; May 11 – Jumanji II: Welcome to the Jungle (12A); May 20 – Peter Rabbit (PG); May 21 – The Greatest Showman (PG); May 23 – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing (12A); Jun 17 – Coco; Jun 18 – NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time; Jun 27 – The Post (12A); Jun 28. Darkest Hour (12A).

Tickets for the film screenings can be booked online or in person at the Adam Smith Theatre box office.

Full listings details and more information on all of the films can be found online at www.onfife.com