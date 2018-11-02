Michael Buble tribute: Singer Michael Bubbles swings into Glenrothes

Following on from his successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the summer, Michael Buble tribute act Michael Bubbles is bringing his impressive multi-media swing show to Glenrothes this Saturday (November 3).

An accomplished swing singer, Michael – aka Jamie Walker – has performed in a number of successful shows, including The Dean Marting Christmas Special and his self-penned Bubbles and Martini.

In this show, which has been specially extended for this performance, Bubbles will take his audience on a journey through all the best in swing music, featuring numbers from Cole Porter, Dean Martin, Sammy Davies Junior and even Queen!

The evening will be rounded off with a ‘swing disco’ when guests can dance to the best in swing music – and even make requests.

This show is being staged to raise funds for Leslie Amateur Drama Club, a local club which is the oldest continually running drama club in Scotland (perhaps even in the UK).

Tickets are £10 and are available behind the bar at the Phoenix or by calling Martin Butler on 07919 371475. Any remaining tickets will be on sale at the door on the night.