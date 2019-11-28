Mother Goose opens at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre

A golden new production of Mother Goose opens at The Byre Theatre in St Andrews this week.

The venue’s much-loved family panto once again features familiar favourites – the youngsters from Byre Youth and Community Arts – and some fresh new talented faces.

The production, which runs from Thursday, November 28 to Saturday, January 4, promises panto gold in this jam-packed festive family fun adventure from writer and director Gordon Barr.

Panto dame Alan Steele returns to play the raucous and ridiculous Mammy Goose, whose task is to save Fantasia from danger as evil forces combine to destroy all the ‘happy ever afters’.

But, when Mammy is tempted with the gift of eternal youth and beauty, she must make a choice.

Other returning cast members include Stephanie McGregor and Stephen arden, the Minnie Minxster and Raven La Corbie from last year’s Sleeping Beauty, as well as Robert Elkin who has starred in three previous Byre pantos.

New performers for 2019 include the talented Kyle Gardiner and Sarah Haddath.

Audiences can expect a show packed with everything you’d expect from a panto – cheers, boos, shrieks, magic, colourful costumes, an outstanding soundtrack and impressive dance routines.

Kally Lloyd-Jones and Jessica Richards, joint directors of the Byre Theatre, said: “We are delighted that Gordon and Bard in the Botanics are continuing to bring their magical shows to The Byre.

“We know this panto is a treasured tradition for our wonderful cast members from Byre Youth and Community Arts and for all those who come to soak up the panto and revel in the truly festive atmosphere.”

Gordon Barr, artistic director of Bard in the Botanics, added: “Bard in the Botanics is thrilled to return to The Byre this year for its annual panto.

“We all love the St Andrews audiences, and we can’t wait to bring them a bit of magic and sparkle

this Christmas.”

Mother Goose runs from Thursday, November 28 until Saturday, January 4. Days and times vary. Visit www.byretheatre.com for full details.