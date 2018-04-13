Much-loved military band coming to Fife on nationwide tour

Scotland’s best-known military band – The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland – is to embark on its first nationwide tour with the hope of raising tens of thousands of pounds for Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

Scotland’s State Band, as it is also known, will embark on a tour entitled ‘Walking with Heroes’, which will take in seven venues, including Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall on Thursday, April 19.

Director of music Major David Barringer MBE said: “For the band, this tour is a massive thing. We are excited to be going out further afield to a number of different venues as that is something that the band has not done for a very long time.

“It will be great music in great venues and all to support the Poppyscotland cause. We are massively looking forward to it.”

To accompany the centenary tour, a CD – also entitled ‘Walking with Heroes’ – is being produced, with the aim to commemorate 100 years since the end of The Great War, and to honour those that served our nation so valiantly.

Major Barringer added: “To be producing the CD is a great and fitting legacy that we as a band will be proud to leave in this poignant centenary year.”

The programme includes works by such iconic composers as Holst, Shostakovich, John Williams and Karl Jenkins alongside new compositions and arrangements. These include traditional Scottish fayre and feature a whole host of soloists; in particular the unmistakable skirl of the pipes.

As well as the tour itself, the band is undertaking another fundraising effort in the form of The 1918 Poppy Pledge.

Not only is this a lasting tribute to those who fell in the First World War, but, importantly, will also allow the Poppyscotland to make a step change in the scale of support it is able to provide those in the Armed Forces community who rely on the charity’s support today.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising, said: “It is a privilege for Poppyscotland to be in partnership with such a talented group of musicians. We urge the public to get their hands on tickets as soon as possible.”