Murrayfield Stadium seating plan for Oasis revealed ahead of ticket sale

The Murrayfield seating plan | Ticketmaster

The seating plan for Murrayfield Stadium has been announced in time for Oasis general sale

Oasis have released the seating plan for the band’s three Murrayfield gigs ahead of tickets going on sale for fans.

Liam and Noel Gallagher have ended their long-running feud to announce a new Oasis tour for the first time in 16 years and the newly reformed band will play in Manchester, Cardiff, London, Dublin and Edinburgh in summer 2025.

The Murrayfield seating plan has now been revealed and fans will need to check the map before buying tickets to get their desired seats.

Fans will be able to buy tickets directly in front of the stage on the pitch. These tickets are standing only and under 14s are not allowed in the pitch area.

The East stand will be seated and the lowered number blocks from E1 to E6 will be to the left of the stage, with block E1 almost behind the band. On the other side the West stand does stretch further behind the stage. If you secure seats in W31 to W34 you will be either behind or alongside the stage.

Much of the North Stand is directly behind the stage and will not be sold, while South stand seats (blocks beginning with S) will be directly opposite the band.

The accessible section will be in front of the South stand, directly in front of the stage at the back of the standing area.

Oasis will play at Murrayfield Stadium three times. The first date will be 9 August, followed by the following night (10 August) and then a final show on 12 August.

There are five levels of seated tickets - priced at £74, £101.50, £129, £167.50 and £206. Pitch standing is £151 with premium standing tickets costing £216. Premium seated tickets are £271.

There will also be hospitality and VIP tickets available from SeatUnique from 9am on Saturday 31 August.

General sale tickets will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am. Fans can bookmark the top ticket selling sites by clicking these links for the special Oasis Tour pages here on Ticketmaster and here on SeeTickets. Tickets are limited to four per household.