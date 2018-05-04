Museum reveals plans to mark 700th anniversary of St Andrews Cathedral

The Museum of the University of St Andrews (MUSA) has announced a new exhibition to mark the 700th anniversary of the consecration of St Andrews Cathedral.

The exhibit is open from now until June 30 – after which the redevelopment of MUSA begins – and includes documents, manuscripts, and an image from the 3D interactive reconstruction of the Cathedral in 1318.

It also contains photographs and historical records dating from the 13th to 20th centuries.

On July 5, 1318, King Robert the Bruce and most of the Scottish nobility witnessed Bishop William Lamberton officially bless the great Cathedral of St Andrew.

The cathedral was the largest building in medieval Scotland and took more than 150 years to complete.

As part of the festivities to mark the 700th anniversary in July, a new digital reconstruction of the cathedral – showing the site as it may have appeared in 1559, just before the cathedral was sacked by Protestant reformers – will be released.

Dr Bess Rhodes from the School of History, who is working on historical research for the new reconstruction, said: “For so many years the cathedral was the religious heart of Scotland, and a central part of the St Andrews community.

“To this day the cathedral ruins dominate the east end of St Andrews.

“One of the great things about the exhibit is the way it reminds us of the different appearance of the cathedral in the past, and the varied people who valued and knew this building.”