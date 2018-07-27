Music, markets and history at Anstruther Harbour Festival

This weekend will see Anstruther Harbour come alive when the annual Festival returns for a third year.

Two marquees on the harbour front – one for entertainment and kids’ activities, the other for crafts and food producers – ensure the fun never stops over the two days.

As well as the much-loved favourites, there is also new elements added this year,

A new enhancement to the AHF is the disability-accessible mini-bus, which will bring people from the parking area near the Waid down to the harbour front, so there’s no excuse not to come along and enjoy the day with friends and family.

Also new this year, the AHF will highlight Scotland’s Gaelic influences via storytelling, music, dance and Gaelic language mini-lessons.

Shiver me timbers! The Fizzgig Theatre Company drop anchor for shows from 1.30-2.30pm each day.

Help young Jim Hawkins find the hidden treasure, fire cannon balls at Long John Silver as this totally interactive show is the old classic ‘Treasure Island’ performed like you have never seen before.

Visits with the performers before/after the show let you meet the cast and learn what it takes to be a fearsome if funny pirate.

The Medieval Methil Living History Group making its first visit to Anstruther as it re-enacts aspects of Viking life, crafts, and everyday skills.

Demonstrations will include leatherworking, chain making, weaponry, spinning, dyeing, apothecary, alchemy and cooking.

Medieval Methil’s range of colourful historical characters include gentry, peasants, merchants craftsmen, clergy and warriors, and their mission is to offer a living picture of Scotland’s history.

A ceilidh Saturday afternoon is followed by an evening ceildih, with more dancing at the kids’ disco on Sunday afternoon.

Popular local musicians including Demi Forsyth, the George Street Sessions musicians, and the Alan Shedlock and George Brown bands will be performing throughout both days.

Anstruther’s historic market days are recreated with a marquee dedicated to arts/crafts/artisans selling jewellery, knitted garments, photo and beach artwork, decorative goods, and more.

Food lovers – or those that are just hungry – can visit mouther-watering charity bake tables, fresh farm foods, speciality baked goods, sauce makers and much more all selling their wares.

And under the cover of the second marquee there will be music and dance performances, bands playing and a Saturday evening ceilidh, and kids activities such as storytelling, crafts, facepainting, junior ceilidh and disco, throughout both days.

On Saturday the Scottish Submariners Association holds a memorial service to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of May Isle, in which 104 men lost their lives as two submarines sank and five ships were seriously damaged on the night of January 31, 1918.

The Anstruther Muster’s annual gathering of visiting boats travel from all along the Forth and points beyond.

The Classic Boat Rally has historic fishing luggers, yachts and working boats dropping anchor in Anstruther’s marina as they contend for ‘best of...’ prizes.

A schedule of events and updated information is available on the Harbour Festival website

Updated information can also be found on the Anstruther Harbour Festival FaceBook page.