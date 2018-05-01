Music, poetry and fine food at Lindores Abbey Distillery’s annual festival

Lindores Abbey Distillery will host an evening of music, poetry and fine local food at its second annual Music and Poetry Festival, on Friday, May 11.

The evening will showcase some of Fife’s finest performers, with local poets, essayists, musicians and chefs all demonstrating their skills and sharing their inspiration.

Kathleen Jamie is a poet, essayist and travel writer from Newburgh, the home of Lindores Abbey. She is widely recognised as one of Scotland’s best-loved poets – her work even appears inscribed on the national monument at Bannockburn. Her accolades include the Scottish Book of the Year Award and the Costa Poetry Award. Kathleen will read a selection of her works.

Rebecca Sharp is a writer and artist whose works engage each and every sense.

Her works are multi-dimensional, and often combine sound, sight and even smell; one of her ongoing projects is the Poetry Apothecary which seeks to explore the relationship between natural perfumery and poetry through the use of essential oils.

Jim Tribble is a composer, performer and teacher whose musical talent knows no bounds. He plays a vast array of instruments ranging from the mediaeval fyddle to present day piano.

He has delighted listeners in some of the most impressive historic sites in the UK, including Edinburgh Castle, Hampton Court and Rosslyn Chapel.

Jim will perform some early musical pieces dating back to heyday of the now ruined abbey, and some of his own compositions.

Tickets, including a supper of local produce, and can be bought by contacting Stephanie Wilkie by emailing stephanie@lindoresabbeydistillery.com