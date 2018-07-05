Music: Rab Noakes in fine form with anniversary album

Welcome To Anniversaryville is the new album from Rab Noakes released this week and it sounds already like the album of the year.

It was only last week listening to Bob Brews and Davy Lees playing acoustic folk at the Elbow Room in Rosslyn Street Kirkcaldy that we all recalled the echoes of great music in that room from decades ago.

The McCallmans, Hamish Imlach, Archie Fisher, Christy Moore, The Humblebums with Gerry Rafferty and Billy Connolly and when the Great Fife Roadshow came to town there was Barbara Dickson, John Watt of Kelty Clippie fame and Rab Noakes who lived in a cottage at Torbain Castle at the time.

Just as Bob Dylan and Paul Simon were building a career the rise of folk music in Scotland was growing too. Rab himself signed to Warner with Elliot Mazer producing and has been producing fine solo albums ever since and performing at some memorable Celtic Connections shows. Recorded in his 70th year he recalls many anniversaries surrounding 2017.

Let The Show Begin is a great opening to any album and kick starts the anticipation of great Americana.

Together Forever is still fresh and one he wrote for Lindisfarne on their platinum LP Fog On The Tyne.

Just One Look was already a cover when The Hollies had a smash hit and on here the Innes Watson fiddle and Jill Jackson harmonies again make this a whole new experience. I must welcome the sleeve notes where every song has a story; such a rarity in these days of ready downloads.

Rab has one show at the Fringe at Acoustic Music Centre on August 20, and launches his album locally at Lochgelly Centre on August 29.