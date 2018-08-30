A salute to our great singer-songwriters

As all the summer festivals draw to a close for this year I did catch some great music creators in the last week.

Bruce Dickenson from Iron Maiden was at the Book Festival, Dean Friedman was celebrating 40 years of his album ‘Well, Well’ Said The Rocking Chair sounding as fresh as it was back in the day.

The pick for me was the one short week Chris Difford hosted Some Fantastic Place reflecting on his life in and out of Squeeze. There were many more too but I guess we can wait till 2019 to see our heroes in hot, cramped spaces. T

his week a new CD set The Singer Songwriter features sixty songs associated with the newer works from some great names.

The promise of what might have been comes in the shape of Amy Winehouse in Back To Black and Love Is A Losing Game and sets us up nicely for Norah Jones and Come Away With Me. Enter James Morrison, Passenger, Frank Turner, James Bay, Jack Johnson and Jose Gonzalez with some smooth musings.

Alanis Morissette will always be known for her Ironic and Tori Amos will always be the Cornflake Girl. David Gray had his most significant hit Babylon yet Let Me Go from Gary Barlow is only one of many hits from his catalogue.

New songs now form part of wedding first dance too and new entries include John Legend (All Of Me) and Sam Smith (Stay With Me). Old heads like Paul Weller and Sting have their place but as the weekend approaches what better way that to hear JP Cooper with his September Song.