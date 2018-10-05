Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert set for Fife gig

Aidan Moffat makes a welcome return to the Kingdom next week, this time in the company of RM Hubbert.

The duo play the Carnegie Hall on Thursday to support the launch of their critically acclaimed new album, Here Lies The Body.

Moffat is no stranger to Fife, having played here with Bill Wells more than once, and most recently under James Yorkston’s eclectic and always richly entertaining Tae Sup Wi’ banner.

His collaboration with Hubbert is another new adventure for him – one that holds out the prospect of a fascinating live show as flamenco guitarist Hubbert is another stalwart of the Scottish music scene.

Moffat is an engaging performer and this collaboration is one that holds out the prospect of a fascinating live show.

Ticket info at www.onfife.com