Big Country and the Coaltown Daisies unveiled for Butefest 2019

Fifers are leading the charge to Butefest 2019.

The music festival on the island of Rothesay is one of Scotland’s little gems – family friendly, laid back and on a smashing island.

Big Country (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The first two acts unveiled for the 2019 event, which runs from July 26-28, are Big Country and the Coaltown Daisies.

They’ll be on the ferry for a sail into Rothesay and a short journey round to Etterick Bay – the festival’s new beach front home.

It’s Big Country’s first time at Butefest, but a welcome return for the Daisies who went down a storm two years ago.

The singer-songwriter partnership of Lynzy Moutter and Vivienne Bern made their festival debut in 2017 after winning the CalMac Culture contest which offered various performing slots.

They were a huge hit – despite the mud and rain that year – and are now set for a return.

The festival announcement caps another busy year for the duo who have toured extensively to all points north and south.

Highlights include invites to the DIVA Music festival, and Perthshire Amber Music Festival.

The activity all follows on from the launch of the fantastic debut album, This Old House.

Big Country have had another great year too with gigs all over the place.

The band wrap up 2018 with a homecoming gig at the Glen Pavilion on December 29 – a night that is sure to rock! – fresh from a gig at the legendary Barrowlands in Glasgow,

Their classic anthems are sure to be a huge hit with the Butefest audience year – the perfect band to raise the energy levels.

If you haven’t heard of Butefest before, allow me to recommend it.

While it may not be on the same scale as T in the Park, it is a smashing festival, and it’s easy to get to – nip through to Wemyss Bay and enjoy the half hour ferry trip!