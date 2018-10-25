Bob Dylan tribute band hits Fife at second attempt

The music of Bob Dylan finally makes it to Fife later this month.

Tribute act Dylan Revisited, saw its original schedule blown out by stormy weather, but now it is ready to hit the road.

The Irish group – previously known as The Bob Dylan Band – play Rothes Halls on November 16 as part of a short tour of Scotland celebrating 50 years of His Bobness.

As well as the classic Dylan tracks, the band includes versions of songs performed with greats such as Springsteen, Clapton and the Grateful Dead, as well as some solo acoustic numbers too.

John Blacklock, the man at the helm of the band is a lifelong fan, and the show came out of his own own one-man tribute to the great man.

‘’It was great fun doing my own show,’’ he said, ‘’but I really wanted to to do it with a band.’’

A trip to Ireland led to a meeting with the musicians who now make up the tribute act.

‘’I was visiting and saw these guys playing in a pub near Dublin. They were fantastic musicians, so i asked to sit in with them. “I joined them on stage and we got on great!’’

With his roots in music, John has created tribute acts to the Rolling Stones, Neil Diamond and, latterly, The Bee Gees with a show called Nights on Broadway, from where his bassman, John (The Cap) signed up.

The line-up also includes drummer Jason Duffy who has toured with The Corrs, Jeff Beck and legendary Irish band, The Saw Doctors, plus Anton Morelli on guitar.

Ticket info onfife.com