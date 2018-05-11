Celebrate Eurovision past with Abba Gold

It’s a Eurovision weekend, so what better time to play host to an Abba tribute act?

Abba Gold: The Concert comes to the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday for a night of classic songs from the Swedish super troupers.

The group has been playing the music of Benny, Bjorn, Agnetha and Frieda for the past 15 years.

In that time they’ve shared the stage with Susan Boyle, Jedward, Jai MacDowell and a host of XFactor performers.

The night promises all the hits – but flares are optional.

