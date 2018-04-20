Chance to audition for musical Cinderella

Fife youngsters are being invited to take part in auditions for a new production.

Fife Opera’s junior chorus is staging a musical production of Cinderella.

Rehearsals for the show will begin next Wednesday (April 25) at 7.30pm at the Hunter Hall in Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.

The chorus for 8-14 year olds rehearses on Wednesdays from 6.00 pm-7,15 and it is now recruiting new members.

Fife Opera’s next exciting production is Cinderella by Massenet.

It runs from in November 7-11 at the Adam Smith Theatre.

It should appeal to young and not so young alike.

The story follows the original story with poor Cinderella, transformed by a fairy godmother, her hapless father, a cruel step mother with two ugly daughters. All the other ingredients are there too with a pumpkin for a coach, an invitation to a Ball, a ticking clock and a discarded shoe.

The music is not so well known but lovely and tuneful. Alistair Digges is the musical director and Douglas Nairne Producer.

Fife Opera is looking for more members interested and this is a great opportunity to be involved in singing in the chorus for which there is no audition or other aspects such as in front of house or back stage sets and props.

Singers interested in auditioning for a part are invited to get in touch.

For more information, contact the organisation at secretary@fifeopera.org.uk.