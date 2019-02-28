Deans Owens joins list of musicians heading to new live venue in Fife

The Woodside Hotel has pulled off something of a coup to bring the award-winning Dean Owens to the Aberdour venue this summer.

He is one of Scotland’s finest singer-songwriters/troubadours, and is a joy to see live.

Owens is on a bit of a roll right now following the launch of his critically acclaimed album Southern Wind, with the title track winning the UK Song of the Year Award at the 2019 Americana Music Association UK Awards.

That’s just the latest accolade in a career which has seen him carve out a great reputation on the Americana music scene.

You may also be interested in:

An Oscar winner but is Bohemian Rhapsody overrated?

The Rising bring their Springsteen tribute show to Fife

KIngs Theatre in Kirkcaldy forges ahead with plans

He’s no stranger to Fife either, having played Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club at the Polish Club in the past.

I first saw him supporting Nanci Griffiths at Perth Concert Hall, and again at the 2018 Edinbugh Festival Fringe where he celebrated the music of Johnny Cash with a glorious live set.

Owens also penned what has to be one of the finest love songs ever written to Glasgow – not bad for a fella from Edinburgh!

Raining In Glasgow, his homage to the second city of the empire is a work of beauty – check it out on YouTube.

That was some six years ago.

Since then his career has gone from strength to strength.

The former frontman of The Felsons, his 2015 album, Into the Sea was released to outstanding reviews, and, two years later, he became the first Scottish musician to officially showcase at the prestigious Americanafest in Nashville. Owens’ visit included a guest spot with the Mavericks at their all-star show, and a mention in Rolling Stone.

December saw the release of his sixth album, Southern Wind, recorded in Nashville with an ace team of musicians, and it has , once again wowed the critics.