Fife gig for all fans of Queen

Queen purists tend to scoff at the notion of a tribute act performing the music of Freddie and company.

Mind you, with only half the band’s original line-up still going, it’s a stance that doesn’t really hold much water these days.

And with the new bio pic of Freddie Mercury hitting the big screen, there’s certainly renewed interest in the band’s music, so the tour by Queen II is pretty well timed.

They have been playing live across Britain and Europe paying homage to the band that gave us the over-the-top madness of Bohemian Rhapsody as well as out and out rockers such as Tie Your Mother Down.

There’s absolutely no doubting, Queen in their prime, were an amazing live act.

While it’s impossible to recreate the energy of Mercury, one of rock’s finest frontmen – a genuine one-off – any band should be able to do justice to the classic songs from the sing-a-long You’re My Best Friend to the epic Someone To Love.

And, if all else fails, there’s always Radio Gaga and We Will Rock You for a spot of instant crowd interaction!

Queen II are at Rothes Halls on Friday, October 12.

If you enjoyed the music of the band and fondly recall great albums such as A Night At The Opera and News Of The World – let’s not mention the Jazz album (Fat Bottomed Girls sounds as wrong as it did back then!) – then this is the show for you.

Ticket details from the box office and also online at www.onfife.com