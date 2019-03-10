Garbage to play only Scottish date of 2019 in Fife

One of America’s biggest bands, Garbage, has confirmed a live gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

Their show on July 17 will be their only Scottish date of 2019 - and is a massive coup for the Fife venue.

Tickets go on sale on Monday morning at 10.00 am.

Garbage, fronted by Scottish lead singer Shirley Manson, have sold over 17 million albums worldwide, which have enjoyed huge critical acclaim.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of their album, Version 2:0 which yielded the huge hit Push It and saw the band nominated for three MTV Europe music awards.

The band announced a special anniversary release of the album as well as a tour which took them into 2019 with dates across the UK.

They are the biggest band to play the Alhambra since Kasabian’s gig there in 2014.

Tickets go on sale from the venue’s box office on (01383) 740384 or from www.ticketmaster.co.uk