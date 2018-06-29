Gig raise funds for jazz festival

The drive to bring a jazz festival to Kirkcaldy is hitting a high note this week as the first of a series of fundraising gigs is being held.

Funds are currently being raised for the three-day festival planned for October this year, and it is hoped a gig this weekend can get organisers closer to the target.

Friday sees musician Richard Michael take to the stage in Kirkcaldy to help give the campaign a boost.

Singer Grace Black is behind the plans for the festival, which will see two days of events at the Beveridge Park Hotel, with a fringe dinner at the Dean Park Hotel.

She hopes the event can become an annual fixture, after the Fife Jazz Festival missed 2018.

She said: “Fife Jazz Festival isn’t on this year as they couldn’t get funding.

“So in February a group of us decided to do something ourselves, and we decided on Kirkcaldy as a base.

“We’ve pencilled in Beveridge Park Hotel with Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, Inverkeithing Community Big Band, and community band son the Sunday.

“On Saturday we’re planning seven or eight bands – all Scottish – a few young bands, up and coming, and we’ve got Lights Out By Nine.

“On Friday there will be a Fringe event at the Dean Park hotel, a dinner jazz event with myself and a keyboard player.

“The problem is that we’re lacking in funding.

“We reckon we’ll need about £7000 to cover all the costs.

“Something will happen definitely. We’ve got the community events that will definitely go ahead.

“But now we’re looking for the bulk of funding for the rest.

A crowdfunding campaign has been started online to help raise the cash needed for the festival.

“We’re planning three fundraising concerts, the first of which is this Friday at the Old Kirk, with Richard Michael, who is a Kirkcaldy jazz man and piano player.

“We’re hoping a couple of businesses can get behind us.

“We’re starting off small, but we want to grow year after year.”

Two more fundraising concerts are planned in August and September.

Tickets for Friday’s concert at the Old Kirk are available and can be bought at the door.

Anyone looking for more information can email Langtounjazz@yahoo.com.

The crowdfunding campaign can be found online at www.gofundme.com/langtounjazz