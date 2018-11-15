Glenn Macnamara brings Santa and Sinatra to town

After a hugely successful sold-out show at the Adam Smith Theatre earlier this year, Glenn Macnamara is back, this time bringing his Christmas show to town.

Kirkcaldy man Glenn’s velvet tones have warmed audiences across the globe with a range of big band favourites, and now he’s bringing the Frank Sinatra and Friends Christmas Special to the Old Kirk.

It was the warm welcome Glenn received from the home crowd in February that helped him decide to come back for a Christmas show.

“It was absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “I had friends and family among the audience, some of whom had never seen me do a show like this.

“It was a great response; I’m told it was the fastest-selling show this year.

“Big band music as a genre is married to Christmas, with songs like Santa Claus is Coming to Town, and Mr Christmas himself Michael Buble, so it’s a match made in Heaven.”

Glenn’s fairly clocked-up the airmiles since he last sang in Kirkcaldy. He’s just back from performing in Paris, having been all over the world, including New Zealand, Australia, and New York.

“It’s been a mad year,” he said. “There have been a lot of European gigs as well, going from one corner of the world to the next. I’m rounding it off in Kirkcaldy, and there’s no better place to do it. Christmas is all about friends and family so it’s quite fitting.”

Glenn adds that the audience can expect a warm Christmas show full of favourites.

“It’s going to be all the big hitters that everyone loves, all the Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole classics, with a lot of Christmas favourites.”

Glenn Macnamara’s Frank Sinatra and Friends Christmas Special will be at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Friday, December 21. Tickets are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/FrankSinatraXmas