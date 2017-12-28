Kirkcaldy Town Square to come alive for Hogmanay

Kirkcaldy is preparing to welcome the New Year with a live band event for the first time in 17 years, and tickets are selling fast.

Fife favourites The Columbos will bring in the bells with compere John Murray of K107fm, at a marquee in the Town Square – the first since the Millennium.

The Columbos

And the Hogmanay celebration will be preceded by a three day programme of family fun and entertainment to bridge the gap between Christmas and the New Year.

The Festival of Township’s Twixmas event kicks off tomorrow (Friday) and has been organised by Kirkcaldy YMCA in conjuction with the Linton Lane Centre, supported by Fife Council and Kitty’s nightclub.

It will provide daytime events including arts and crafts, face painting, children’s entertainers, cupcake making, a mini zoo and lots more, all for free.

These will be subsidised by ticket sales for live band events on all three nights, all taking place in the marquee in front of the Town House where the popular Bavarian Beer and Food Festival was held earlier in the year.

Break the Butterfly

Tomorrow night there will be a family ceilidh with Fife’s youngest ceilidh band, Lost Shores, and dancers from the Danielle Law School of Dance. The cost is only £5 per family, and tickets can be bought from the marquee during the day.

Saturday will be an action-packed live music night, headlined by Kyle Falconer, front man of The View, and three local bands: Root System, a Kirkcaldy ska/punk band who regularly supported the Beveridge Park Festival; Oskar Braves, with a stripped back accoustic set and Leven favourites, Break the Butterfly.

Liz Easton, who is co-ordinating the festival told the Press: “It’s going as smoothly as it can and there are only a few tickets left for the Hogmanay event. We’re setting up a family area away from the bar for people with kids.

“Many people have never been to a ceilidh and the fact that family tickets for tomorrow are only £5 is an ideal opportunity to come along and have fun.

Kenny the Clown will be entertaining children as part of the Festival of Township's Twixmas event in Kirkcaldy Town Square

“Saturday night features three talented bands who all have close links with Kirkcaldy YMCA alongside The View’s Kyle Falconer.

“Everyone has been saying it’s a great idea to have something like this.”

For tickets pop into the marquee, email: liz.easton@ymcakirkcaldy.co.uk or call 07900 907788.