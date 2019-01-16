Musicians honour Fife’s forgotten superwomen of science

Acclaimed music-theatre company Electric Voice Theatre is bringing its five-star show Echoes Fae Fife to Kirkcaldy next month.

It has an astronomical theme, and will celebrate Scotland’s forgotten Scottish superwomen of science through the music of Scottish female composers.

Those being honoured include Burntisland’s own Mary Somerville, and Largo’s intrepid ornithologists Evelyn Baxter and Leonora Rintoul.

You might also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy unveils event to honour Jocky Wilson

Fife man buys 22-year old Mars Bar

Fife pub faces licence curb after 50 noise complaints

Echoes fae Fife has been specially created in collaboration with astronomers and physicists from the University of St. Andrews’ SHINE project, Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society, and Viewforth High and Aberdour Primary Schools.

Echoes explores the connections between scientists and composers in each of the tour locations.

It comes to the Old Kirk. Kirkcaldy, on Friday February 22

Book online: https://echoesfaefife.eventbrite.co.uk