Paul Carrack set for Fife gig

Think of Paul Carrack, and one song springs immediately to mind.

The Living Years was his homage to his father – a hugely emotional track that became a massive hit, and a song which still resonates with audiences every time he performs it.

It is a dead cert to be part of his live set when he takes to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday night.

Carrack is one of rock’s great voices.

A songwriter and record label owner too, his vocals were key to the classic ‘How Long’ track from his days with Ace, and he then joined the legendary Squeeze for their ‘Tempted’ era before going on to front the hugely successful Mike and the Mechanics with Genesis guitarist, Mike Rutherford.

As a session man he’s worked with everyone from The Smiths to BB King, while even Diana Ross has covered his music.

So expect some bona fide classics as he plays live at the Alhambra – together with tracks from his 2018 studio album, These Days.

Ticket in fo from www.alhambradunfermline.com