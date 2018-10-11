Rocky Horror night in Fife for Hallowe’en

Get ready to do The Timewarp again!

The Rockin’ Horror Tribute Show, a tribute to the legendary Rocky Horror Show is set to take to the stage for two nights later this month – perfectly timed for Hallowe’en.

Promoter Liam Black hails from Cardenden and says it’s a night that will appeal to fans of the original.

“I’ve always loved Rocky Horror and put on a show at the Edinburgh Fringe called ‘A Virgin’s Guide to Rocky Horror’ which showed people who had never seen it before what to do,” he said, “you throw rice at this bit, you shout out at that bit, etc.

“Off the back of that I was asked by various people to put on the full Rocky Horror Show. We couldn’t do that but from that, this is what we’ve come up with.”

The show is a cabaret style evening inspired and dedicated to the legendary production and its music, and is a must for all fans.

“It’s like a tribute band,” says Liam. “You get a Beatles tribute band, they’re not the real thing but they’re close enough. That is what our show is like.

“It’s not the full Rocky Horror Show, but if you do like that, you’ll love this.

“What I like about Rocky Horror is that it was way ahead of its time when it first came out in the early ‘70s, as was the music. It was really shocking.

The show features a cast dressed in extravagant costumes – and the audience are invited to do the same.

Liam added: “Looking at the audience is half the fun! We have a prize for the best costume that we give out.

“That’s worked really well in the past. We’ve put on variations of the show before but this is the first time it’s been put on in a theatre.

“It’s open to everyone and its main purpose is to have a good laugh. It makes for the ideal night out at Hallowe’en.”

The Rockin’ Horror Tribute Show is on at the Adam Smith Theatre on October 24 and 25.

Go to onfife.com for details.