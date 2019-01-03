Showaddywaddy return for 2019 gig at Alhambra Theatre

There was a time when Showaddywaddy were never off our television!

Back in the days when Top Of The Pops was essential viewing for the country, and the race to get the number one song actually meant something, the 1950s-style rock ‘n’ rollers donned their drainpipes and mastered the art of the perfect three-minute pop song.

I must admit it was slightly strange seeing them play live three decades later in front of a packed house at Rothes Halls.

The place was so busy we were squeezed on to a busy balcony, and, for sheer entertainment, it was a smashing night.

Sure, they were cheesy, but you knew every word of every song, and it wasn’t long before the audience were out of their seats, and in some cases, on stage. The sight of a few guys dressed as teddy boys only added to the sense of of fun.

Since then they’ve become regular visitors to these parts, also playing the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline, and, 2019 brings them back to the west Fife venue one more time.

If you grew up in the 70s glued to TOTP and tuning into shows such as Lift Off With Ayshea, this is a gig just for you.

The band’s line-up still includes a couple of founder members– Romeo Challenger and Rod Deas – and, 30 years after their chart-topping era, they still pack in 100-plus gigs per year, allowing them to claim the title of “hardest working band in the UK.”

They’re certanly the busiest group still knocking out Three Steps To Heaven and Hey Rock ‘N’ Roll.

They endure because their songbook is stuffed full of classics from the 195os and 60s, as well as a batch of hit single from the 1970s which are still ear-worms in 2019.

They spent some 209 weeks in the singles charts back in the day when the tragically un-cool Mike Read and DLT hosted Top Of The Pops, and enjoyed ten top ten singles.

Hailing from the rock ‘n’ roll capital of Leicester, Showaddywaddy were formed in 1973 following a merger of two bands which resulted in a line-up with two of everything – vocalists, drummers, guitarists and bassists.

Unconventional perhaps, but it worked, and they quickly hit pay dirt with their 50s-inspired hit singles, starting with Hey Rock ‘N’ Roll in ‘74, and on to Three Steps To Heaven, Under The Moon Of Love, and You Got What It Takes.

Showaddywaddy are at the Alhambra on January 19.