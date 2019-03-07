Squeeze star latest name unveiled by Fife’s newest live music venue

A new live music venue in Fife has scooped another big name.

The Woodside Hotel in Aberdour has confirmed a gig by Glenn Tilbrook, frontman of Squeeze.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter makes a rare appearance in Fife on Tuesday, June 11.

You may also be interested in:

Drunk knife thug left blade stuck in victim’s face

Drug user broke into home and stole Christmas presents

Police hunt naked man performing sex act in Fife park

Along with Chris Difford, Tilbrook crafted a string of classic songs for the band – from Cool For Cats to Up The Junction, and Labelled With Love.

They were considered by many as the heirs to Lennon and McCartney as Squeeze became one of the biggest bands to emerge from the UK after making their breakthrough in 1979 with their second album.

His Aberdour show promises to include all those great hits as well as music from his long-established solo career, and possible some cover versions too.

Tilbrook is the latest big name to be signed up by the hotel which hosts Martin Stephenson on Saturday, and Fife’s own Rab Noakes on April 20.

The award-winning Dean Owens has a gig there on July 13.

Tickets for Tilbrook’s gig are on sale from the venue.