The Beat return to Fife with new album

The Beat are returning with their first record in 35 years this month and to mark the occasion they are bringing their live tour to the Kingdom.

The band broke the mould when they formed back in the 1970s as a multi-racial band, bringing together white, black, ska, rock and they were always a politicial entity with plenty to say.

Now their brand new collection of 13 vital songs have their feet in the here and now, but lose none of the fire and frenzy of the timeless immediate classics that made the band’s name.

The album ‘Here We Go Love’ was released last week, with a vinyl version set for release on June 29.

However ahead of that date The Beat, starring Dave Wakeling, will play PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on June 12 as part of the album launch tour.

The new record has been crafted over the last two years in breaks from touring with Wakeling and the band having performed 1000 shows.

Wakeling’s ability to create a nagging pop hook is undimmed, as too is his political edge.

Their reputation and live prowess has been recognised with them taking a prominent role in this year’s ‘Hootenanny’ – Jools Holland’s new year musical TV showcase.

Blending wit and wisdom, and of course Ska, Punk, Soul, Reggae, Pop and anything else that came to hand in the melting pot that was late 1970s Birmingham, The Beat were ahead of the time and creating a hybrid sound that came in part to define their times.

With five Top 10 singles to their name, their first two albums ‘Just Can’t Stop It’ and ‘Whap’pen’ both bounded to number three in the charts and their rise continued to the point where they could fill arenas across America.

The new album and the UK live dates, offer fans the chance to reconnect with a truly essential British act.