The joy of listening to new music from Eddi Reader

It is always a pleasure hearing an Eddi Reader song for the first time and next week we have a full album newly recorded and produced with John Douglas who also adds his musicianship and some songs including the title track Cavalier.

If you are unfamiliar with the Eddi brand she has been around since she travelled Europe in the 1980’s before joining Gang Of Four and becoming a popular session voice including her harmonies with Annie Lennox in Eurythmics.

She then melted hearts fronting Fairground Attraction and dancing on a narrow boat in a long raincoat in the pouring rain for the video to Perfect.

Hit singles followed and the album First Of A Million Kisses before Eddi left for some carefully spaced solo projects including an acclaimed Robert Burns album in 2003. She still finds traditional songs and brings them new light peppered throughout this new collection including Burns’ A Man’s A Man For A’That tastefully brought to the fore with John McCusker on fiddle, Tom Gibbs on piano and Phil Cunningham on whistles.

Already we see the standard of her musical pals and when Starlight plays as written by Boo Hewerdine we are transformed to another era.

While the overall feel of the album is one of calm Brenda Stubbert’s Reel really gets the feet tapping as it tags on to the traditional Meg O’ The Glen but all too short for a joyous jump to

the dance floor.