These Fifers are worth checking out at the Fringe

With just a week until Edinburgh Fringe is upon us again there may well be some musical acts you have overlooked.

Elsa Jean McTaggart returns to her favourite venue Space at Surgeons Hall where Symposium Hall has the comfy leather seats that befits her talent.

Singer/songwriter Bruce Davies

Hebridean Fire is new this year and a tribute to Scottish folk music while her Sing, Strings and New Things show continues the success of previous years with her blazing fiddle very much to the fore (Aug 3-25).

Fife Youth Jazz leader Richard Michael returns this year as Fats Waller Meets Dave Brubeck at Artspace at St Marks Aug 16-18 so I would expect a bit of Take Five and all the stories surrounding the iconic piece. Richard plays Richard Rogers in a separate show too Aug 20-22. Lights Out By Nine always sell out at the Jazz Bar and the club becomes their own as they pack in some great originals from the catalogue peppered with some timeless soul & funk classics which only they can do justice to (Aug 3, 4, 18, 24).

Just ahead of his new album launch in Lochgelly catch Rab Noakes at Acoustic Music Centre Aug 20 or Together In Song with Jill Jackson (Aug 12) and In Conversation with Barbara Dickson in New Town Theatre on Aug 17.

Award winning vocalist Seonaid Aitken leads her band Rose Room with vintage swing & jazz at Merchant’s Hall on Aug 21. Bruce Davies (pictured) plays Valvona & Crolla on Aug 15, 18, 22 & 25 with more from his album the Great American Songbook then plays his own compositions there on Aug 26.