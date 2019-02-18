Tickets for Happy Mondays’ Fife gig go on sale

Tickets for Happy Mondays Fife gig went on sale today – and are expected to sell out in double-quick time

The Madchester legends bring their greatest hits tour to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, October 25.

Happy Mondays at Sunday Sessions, Dalkeith Country Park (Pic: Steve Gunn)

It’s part of a marathon 29-date UK tour which will keep the Madchester crew on the road for three months.

The Happy Mondays’ classic line-up of front man Shaun Ryder, the legendary Bez on percussion and freaky dancing freaky, vocalist Rowetta plus Gary Whelan (drums), Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar) and Dan Broad (MD/guitar/keys) will perform timeless hits such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Hallelujah, W.F.L., Loose Fit, Judge Fudge and 24 Hour Party People.

It promises to be a real step back in time for fans – and tickets are expected to sell fast.

After signing to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records, the late ‘80s saw the Happy Mondays become the pioneers of the Madchester sound, as they blended their love of funk, rock, psychedelia and house with the sounds of the UK’s emerging rave scene.

The band’s third album, 1990’s platinum-selling ‘Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches’, led to the Happy Mondays crossing over into the mainstream to become icons of Britain’s biggest cultural phenomenon for a generation.

Frontman Shaun Ryder said, “Be great to be back out on the road with Happy Mondays for some pre-Christmas partying! Looking forward to playing all the hits and more at these shows.”

Bez said, “Really excited and looking forward to the Happy Mondays tour - can’t wait to do some freaky dancing.”