Why 1965 was a vintage year for pop culture

What a vintage year 1965 was for pop culture and all alongside the mums and dads music of Ken Dodd, Bachelors, the recently deceased Jim Reeves and The Carnival Is Over from The Seekers.

Of course The Beatles were still actively creative with the movie Help in the cinemas and playing their last UK tour that year. Jon Savage’s 1965 is a new double CD from Ace Records with hits, misses and essentials.

In other news 1965 still had Moors murderer Ian Brady still at large while Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs escaped prison, cigarette ads became banned on TV and Stanley Matthews played his last league game at the age of 50.

Among the memories on the CDs Marianne Faithfull had her biggest hit (Come And Stay With Me), Thee Midnighters released a live Land Of A Thousand Dances a whole year before the Wilson Pickett hit version and Unit Four Plus Two scored number one dislodging the Stones with their own song Concrete And Clay.

Also a US hit they failed in every attempt to follow this up to become a definitive one hit wonder.

It was a vintage Motown year though represented here by Marvin Gaye, Supremes and Nowhere To Run from Martha and The Vandellas. Harder soul in the shape of Edwin Starr and Agent Double-O-Soul became a Northern dance hit and James Brown reappeared after a year of recording disputes with Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag while Brit Pop was alive and well with The Who, Kinks and Hollies but while The Poets were a great live fav in Fife back in the day their Andrew Loog Oldham produced That’s The Way It’s Got To Be failed to follow their first hit.