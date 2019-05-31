Musical tribute to the Everly Brothers in Fife

Walk Right Back is the story of one of the most successful musical duos of all time.

The concert-based musical tells the story of the Everly Brothers’ rise from a humble country family upbringing to becoming one of the biggest acts the world has ever seen.

The show, which is on at Rothes Halls at 7.30pm in Glenrothes on June 9, features all their biggest hits including: Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, All I Have To Do Is Dream, When Will I Be Loved and many more. It also features songs from a couple of the Everly Brothers’ good friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

The two-hour show will take audiences through the life and career of the Everly Brothers from their rise to fame, then their split and feud which lasted a decade before bringing fans up to date with their reunion.

You may also be interested in:

Concern over plans for new fish and chip shop in Fife town

Plans for new housing estate in Fife town unveiled

Faces of Fife rapists revealed

The concert stars International Everly Brothers Fan Club favourites, The Wilson Brothers, Luke and Aaron.

In 2015 the pair decided to record an Everly Brothers song as a surprise for their dad’s birthday, that song was Bye, Bye Love. The boys had grown up listening to the Everly Brothers as their dad and grandad were fans. Family and friends were blown away with the tight harmonies and suggested that the boys follow that style of music.

Aaron uploaded one of their Everly Brothers’ covers to YouTube which was seen by the committee of the Everly Brothers International Fan club. This led to the boys being invited to Holland to perform at the Fan Club’s 50th anniversary concert in Leerdam. The sell-out crowd instantly took the Wilson Brothers into their hearts and on their return from Holland word quickly spread through social media sites. The Wilson Brothers performed more and more as an Everly Brothers Tribute and were delighted when they were asked to audition for ‘Walk Right Back’.

For tickets visit: www.onfife.com