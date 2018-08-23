Musicians get ready to Rock the Rovers for a 13th year

Local musicians are getting ready to Rock the Rovers for a 13th year when the annual event takes place in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Rock the Rovers started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the club, and ever since it has donated thousands to Raith as well as many good causes and charities.

This year will be the 13th gig and organiser Gavin Quinn is hoping for a big turnout of music lovers and Rovers fans alike at Styx Kirkcaldy, with all proceeds going to the football club, S.S.A.F.A (Armed Forces charity), Sense Scotland, The Linda Tremble Foundation (an Eating Disorder charity), Home-Start Kirkcaldy and the Sir George Sharp Unit (The Brain Trauma Unit at Cameron Hospital).

Gavin Quinn, organiser, said: “Hopefully we can raise a good amount for this year’s good causes and the Rovers.

“I can’t believe the event is still going 13 years on as it was meant to be a one-off fundraiser to help save the football club. It is a shock it is still going to this day.

“We have raised over £60,000 since the first Rock the Rovers so hopefully we will add to that this year. The fact we have raised over £60,000 for the football club and many many good causes would say it’s been successful. The bands/singers also seem to enjoy playing at it and the public enjoy coming along to see them.

“There are a few new bands playing this year from up and coming ones like Gentlemen Jackals, The Plastic Mac, The Von Zillaz and The Catch 22s to the more established ones like The Buick 55s, Gaels Blue and Big Fat Panda.

He added: “The 13th Rock the Rovers is shaping up to be a great weekend of live music at a great venue.”

The first gig is at 7.30pm tomorrow (Friday) and features: Andy Chung, Steph, Bought and Sold and Gavin Patrick.

On Saturday the music starts at 7.30pm with Gentlemen Jackals, The Von Zillaz (Jade Richards from X Factor is the lead singer), Gaels Blue and Joe’s Band.

And on Sunday, the line-up starts at 2.30pm with The Armadillo Brothers, followed by Charles Wood and Albo, The Plastic Mac, The Catch 22s, The Buick 55s, State of Emergency, Kwak and Big Fat Panda. Prices are £5 for Friday and Saturday, £10 for Sunday or a weekend pass costs £15. People can also pay on the door on each day. Visit: www.raithrovers.net