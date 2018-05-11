Nationwide appeal of Anstruther regatta

Rowing clubs from around Scotland will take part in the Anstruther Regatta this weekend.

Ten clubs will be taking part, including teams from as far as Helmsdale, Largs and Arran.

The racing will begin at 10am on Saturday, with a tug of war ending the event at 4pm.

The skiffs will race a short course around the harbour, two at a time, and each being timed.

This is the fifth regatta to be held in Anstruther since the launch of the first ever St Ayles skiff, which was designed and built in the village in 2009.

Since the first skiff, the Chris O’Kanaird, the Scottish Coastal Rowing bug has travelled with over 200 registered boats worldwide, with boats as far as New Zealand.