Naveed from Still Game in Fife for Q&A

The curtain falls on the Actors Studio season of talks with a Q&A with Still Game actor, Sanjeev Kolhi.

He plays Navid in the hit show and will be in conversation with Ross Owen at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, July 27.

Kohli’s visit follows those of fellow ZStill Game stars Greg He,mphill, Paul Riley and Gavin Mitchell as part of the spring season of interviews which have gone done well with local audiences.

A versatile actor, comic, presenter, musician and sports pundit, Kohli is currently starring in the BBC Scotland soap, River City.

