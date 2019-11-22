Neil Oliver’s love letter to the British Isles is coming to Fife

Archaeologist, historian and author, Neil Oliver is bringing his latest one man show to Fife later this month.

A well known face on our TV screens, Neil will be appearing at the Carnegie Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday, November 30 on his hugely successful tour ‘The Story Of the British Isles in 100 Places’ which he first took on the road last year to coincide with the publication of his book of the same name, a revised version of which was released last month.

He said being in front of a live audience instead of a camera is “100 per cent different”.

“Mostly I’ve done recorded documentary stuff and I’d only be with a cameraman, soundman and director,” he says, “so being in front of several hundred people is terrifying.

“But in amongst the terror there’s great potential for something very exciting.

“It’s happening right here and then, it’s not done to a script and because you’ve got an audience you can detect moment by moment whether what you are saying is connecting or being appreciated or not. You’re left in no doubt.”

Having done 38 dates last year and another 30 lined up for 2019, Neil says his on stage confidence is growing.

“That comes and I can see the bits that people engage with.

“As time goes on I learn to put more emphasis on those parts.

“Where possible I try and pay attention to places in the book that are local to whatever theatre I’m performing in. I’m mindful that people are naturally quite interested and enthusiastic about their own territory.

“So it’s never the same two nights running.”

When it came to selecting the 100 places for the book, Neil said it proved to be easier than he had anticipated.

“The places kind of self-selected in a way. I’ve been around and around the archipelago of the British Isles many times and I was aware that some places registered with me more than others.

“Like all the people that meet in your lifetime, you remember some people vividly even though sometime you only spend a short period of time with them. So the 100 places were the unforgettable places.

“When it came to whittling it down the 100 became a natural number because when I wrote all the places down that I thought if assembled in the right order they would tell a story, it was more or less 100.”

When transferring it to the stage, Neil says he decided that it revolve around what he calls “a very simple premise”.

“It’s about two hours with a break in the middle and I’m standing in front of a large screen that is primarily an animated map so that people can see exactly where we are in the landscape moment by moment.

“I move fast and I go through 100 places that are scattered the length and breadth of the archipelago of the British Isles so it’s important that people can see where we are geographically.

“There are slides and images of people and places along the way but it’s basically a very personal story.

“I wrote it in answer to a question I was getting asked all the time, mainly, people would stop me in the street and ask where they should go and why.

“This tour is the proper, thought out answer to that question – and it takes two hours to answer!

“It starts a million years ago, not with homosapiens but a previous version of humankind that left footprints on the beach in what is now Happisburgh in Norfolk, and then methodically I work up through the various phases of significant history that cumulatively added up to the civilisation and society that we have today.”

He adds: “It’s a personal love letter to the British Isles.”

• Tickets are available at www.onfife.com.