New book festival launches in Fife this week

Book lovers will be in their element this week as a new festival launches in Glenrothes.

ReimagiNation: Glenrothes takes over Rothes Halls tomorrow (Thursday) until Saturday, bringing several Scottish stars to the town.

It has been put together by the team behind the Edinburgh International Book Festival, working with Fife Cultural Trust, and it brings a host of authors for three days of debate, discussion and entertainment.

The line-up features best-selling crime writers, lots of hands-on events for families and children, a world-renowned football commentator, a brace of TV presenters ... and an evening of whisky, words and music in a packed three-day programme for all ages and interests.

If gritty crime drama is your thing, then Doug Johnstone, Mark Billingham, Val McDermid and Chris Brookmyre offer their insights into the seedier side of society.

If you prefer something a little less murderous how about popping in to see James Crawford, whose new three-part BBC series Scotland from the Sky airs in May, talking about Scotland’s story of war, adventure, landscapes and people as seen from the air.

You can even enjoy a chat with Archie Macpherson – for three decades the voice of a nation’s footballing hopes and dreams – and enjoy a free pie too!

For kids who love Lego and Minecraft, you can build a town in real life with Ishbel McFarlane’s Plan, a theatre game where you make the decisions.

The event also includes a debate to mark the landmark anniversary.

Glenrothes – A New Day? invites historian Diane Watters, founder of Recoat Design Amy Whiten, author Daniel Gray and Linda Ballingall, founder and chairman of the Glenrothes and Area Heritage Society, to open a discussion on the town and its future.

The festival runs into the evenings with Whisky, Words and Music on Friday 18, with sublime storytelling from crime writers Luca Veste and Stuart Neville, together with music from Glenrothes’ own Andrew Ferguson – and a whisky tasting thrown in.

And it closes with the authors becoming the band – Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, whose line-up includes Mark Billingham, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville, Chris Brookmyre and Luca Veste, with Fife’s very own Val McDermid on vocals.

All events take place in Rothes Halls and the Kingdom Shopping Centre. Details at booked.edbookfest.co.uk.