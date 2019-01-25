New date announced for comedy musical in Fife

An extra date has been added to the run for successful Fife production Kelty Clippie The Musical.

Tickets for the extended show went on sale at Christmas and quickly sold out and now an extra show has been added on March 2 at 7pm in Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline.

Written by Fife Free Press columnist John Murray with original songs by Fife-based Willie Logan, the show stars Dunfermline actress Jacqueline Hannan as Maggie Blair and features her adventures with driver Dan, played by Bob Brews from Kirkcaldy.

Kelty Clippie is a well known Scottish folk song written by John Watt from Fife all about a Clippie (bus conductress) and a humorous romance between her and her lover.

The show takes a nostalgic trip to the days of bus conductresses, travelling Fife and ending up at the legendary Kelty Club for a night out.

In addition to the full show, the cast are touring care homes in the area for free with a shortened sing-a-long version.

On December 19 elderly residents came to see the show at Linton Lane Community Centre in Kirkcaldy for a pre-Christmas treat. The company are now planning a limited run at Greenside, Nicolson Square, for Fringe 2019.

Tickets from boxoffice.carnegie@onfife.com or box office 01383 602 302.