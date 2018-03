Madness frontman Suggs will finally make it to Fife later this month.

The legendary singer’s solo show, originally scheduled to take place at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on February 28 was called off due to the dreadful weather conditions.

However ‘What A King Cnut’, in which Suggs tells of how he dealt with becoming famous, will now take place on Saturday, March 24.

Tickets for the original date are still valid however anyone with any issues should contact the theatre on 01383 740384.