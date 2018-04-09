New dates agreed for Sister Act at the Byre

After months of preparations, St Andrews Musical Society (SAMS) was forced to cancel most of its performances of Sister Aact at the Byre Theatre in February.

The arrival of ‘The Beast from the East’ closed the theatre and the performances were cancelled.

However, in the true theatrical spirit of ‘the show must go on’, Byre manager Stephen Sinclair has managed find new dates in April so that ticket holders can experience this upbeat and vibrant musical.

The show is scheduled to be on for five performances – Tuesday, April 24, Wednesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 26, and then two performances on Saturday, April 28.

All existing ticket holders have had their tickets reassigned and all remaining seats are available for sale through the Byre box office, telephone 01334 475000 or online at the website www.byretheatre.com.